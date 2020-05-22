Topgolf sets opening date for Pinnacle Hills venue in Rogers

Guests will be asked to wait in their cars and not congregate if the venue is at capacity, with text messages indicating when a hitting bay is ready.

ROGERS, Ark — Topgolf will open the doors to its first Arkansas venue, by reservation only, on Monday (May 25) at 10 a.m.

Natalie Bickel, the national director of operations for the Dallas-based entertainment company, confirmed the news Thursday to the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal.

The venue in Rogers was originally scheduled to host a grand opening in March, but the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic forced the company to temporarily close all of its U.S. properties.

Topgolf reopened the first of its 54 U.S. venues May 11 in Oklahoma City, with additional health and safety requirements.

A handful of other U.S. venues are also now reopened.

Topgolf in Rogers has a capacity for 1,000 people.

The company will regulate the number of patrons inside the building, primarily with free online reservations at this link to minimize crowds in the lobby and adhere to state regulations for large gatherings.