Topgolf in Northwest Arkansas is finally open

After a two month delay due to the coronavirus pandemic the entertainment venue is open for business

ROGERS, Ark — It's the day many people have been waiting for, Topgolf in Northwest Arkansas is now open!

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic delayed the grand opening by two-months.

As soon as the grand opening was announced, people jumped at the opportunity to get out of the house. Within hours the first day was completely booked.

"We've been down to Dallas a few times, and to the location they have there, and that's the first time I have ever played was in Dallas, and then they got one here, and I was so excited," Amanda Hand of Bentonville said.

Steps have been taken to meet state guidelines on reopening large indoor venues.

Guests must wait in their cars for a text message before entering.

The lobby and patio areas are closed to avoid people congregating in one area.

"We disinfect every bay after every use. All the clubs are disinfected. The handles, even down to the golf balls when it rolls out, and you touch it with your bare hand, it's been disinfected," Operations Manager Brad Darr said.

Guests are asked to wear masks everywhere except in the hitting bays, which are spaced 11 feet apart, with only six people allowed in each bay.

Even though the delay caused some disappointment, Topgolf fans couldn't wait to get in on the action.

"I love the facility, I love the environment, I'm an avid golfer, but it's fun to bring people who are good golfers to people who don't even care about golfing. You have a good time no matter what when you're here," Topgolf fan Benji Goldman said.

Between the food and drinks, plus 10 different games with levels for beginners to pros Topgolf is an experience the whole family can enjoy.

Guests are required to make a reservation online or through the app.

For now, each booking has a two-hour limit.