Voters asked to decide on bond issue in Tontitown special election

Voters will decide on a bond issue that could finance a new fire station in the city and bring water and sewer improvements.

TONTITOWN, Ark. — Tontitown residents are being asked to vote in a special election this month to decide on a new fire station for the city, plus sewer and water improvements.

The election asks voters to decide on a bond reallocation to pay off an existing bond, which allows the city to refinance funds to pay for several projects. The bond will not increase sales tax for Tontitown residents.

Election day is Oct. 12, with early voting starting Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Early voting can be done at the Washington County County Clerk's Office in Fayetteville from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Voting on election day will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Tontitown from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

You can check your voter registration status here.