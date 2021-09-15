Tontitown hosting Annual Bocce Ball Tournament and Classics Car Show

The event will be held at the Harry Sbanotto Park located at 235 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd. on Sept. 18.

TONTITOWN, Ark. — The City of Tontitown is hosting its annual Bocce Ball tournament along with its annual Classic Car Show this weekend.

The event will be held this Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Harry Sbanotto Park located at 235 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd.

You can pre-register for the events on Friday, Sept. 17, at Tontitown City Hall from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Pre-registration is free and registration on the day of the car show is $5. Registration is $20 per team and trophies will be awarded in different categories.

The Tontitown Farmers Market will be open and hosting outside vendors during the event.

Applications are still being accepted for direct sales vendors and for local businesses for the day of the event only. To be considered for the event, applications must be turned in by Sept. 17 at 12 p.m.

There is no fee for vendor booths for the event. For more questions, you can contact Danielle DeLille at 479-361-9168. Click here to apply.

The Farmer's Market and car show will be going on from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The times for the Bocce Ball tournament will depend on how many teams register.