To retain workers, Walmart moves more of them to full time

BENTONVILLE, Ark — Walmart is moving more of its workers to full time.

The nation's largest private employer says it is looking for more ways to attract and retain employees.

The discounter said Wednesday it plans to have two-thirds of the hourly jobs in its U.S. stores be full time with more consistent work schedules by early next year.

That’s up from 53% five years ago. With this move, Walmart says it will have 740,000 of its 1.2 million U.S. Walmart hourly store workers work full time by Jan. 31.