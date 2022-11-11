Tips to help prevent your pipes from freezing this winter

Many people have been busy "winterizing" and preparing their homes for colder weather.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — With the winter season just around the corner, Bentonville Water Utilities (BWU) wants to offer tips to help prevent pipes from freezing during severely cold temperatures.

Many people in our area have been busy "winterizing" and preparing their homes for colder weather. BWU reminds customers with backflow preventers on their irrigation systems and/or frost-free yard hydrants, to winterize those as well.

BWU says brass is a soft metal and can crack easily. They say if there is still water inside the backflow assembly during freezing temperatures, it can cause costly repair or replacement.

According to BWU it's not uncommon for insects and/or debris to find their way into stored backflow preventers causing the assembly to malfunction.

BWU says a sealed box or bag should keep the assembly clean and ready to go in the spring.

According to 5NEWS Chief Meteorologist Matt Standridge, generally, bursting pipes takes place when temps are under 20 degrees for more than six hours. He also says that if you're running water, just leave a stream that is the size of the lead inside a pencil (not the since of the pencil itself).

He also says to open the sink cabinet doors if you let the water drip.

Here are some tips to prevent your pipes from freezing:

Seal and repair cracks or holes

Remove and drain outside hoses

Open kitchen and bathroom cabinets

Adjust the thermostat

Keep your garage door closed

Know the location of your shutoff

Ensure the lid is placed tightly on the

Shutoff and meter tile

