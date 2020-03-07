Tips for keeping pets safe on the Fourth of July

Veterinarians says dogs and cats should be kept indoors this holiday.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — While the Fourth of July can be fun, it's also a miserable day for our furry family members.

As a pet owner, there are things you can do to keep your pets feeling safe and secure.

The Bella vista animal shelter has 86 cats and 17 dogs right now, but the busiest time for rescues is coming.

"Generally, the big hit is Fourth of July and the day after because that's when most of the loud fireworks are going off consistently," Laurie May, manager at Bella Vista Animal Shelter.

While some dog breeds react differently to sounds, Andrea Strecker, a veterinarian at Oakwood Animal hospital in Bentonville, recommends keeping them indoors this holiday.

"Usually, they feel calmer if they're in a crate or walk-in closet. Just a place where they feel safe," Strecker said.

Vets say you should put your pet in a room with the TV turned on or music playing, which can help keep them calm.

Plus, their favorite toys and treats to distract them from the noise.

"Some dogs do well on something as simple as Benadryl, which you can get over the counter. I would always consult with your veterinarian before you get something over the counter," Strecker said.

Make sure your dog has its collar on with your updated information on it, but you also consider getting them microchipped.

"You can have identification on a dog, but a lot of time the collar comes off, so do the id tags. A microchip is always going to be there; that way, they can be reunited with their family hopefully, sooner and safely," May said.

While cats may not be affected by fireworks like dogs, they might hide and should be microchipped as well.

According to the National Council on Pet Population, fewer than 2-percent of cats and 20-percent of dogs are reunited after they run away.