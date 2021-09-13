'Tiny tusk' room available for nursing parents at Razorback Stadium

The room is dedicated solely to nursing parents and their children.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When it comes to Razorback games, many parents might be hesitant to go if they have a baby, especially because nursing can be difficult in crowded spaces. Well, this is no longer a problem at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium.

You can find rooms that say "tiny tusks" at Razorback Stadium, a space dedicated solely to nursing parents and their kids.

“There’s one here in the north end zone by gate 14, one in south end zone near the concourse and the food court,” said Kevin Trainor with the University of Arkansas.

Trainor says no matter where you sit, all nursing parents are welcome.

“We want to make it accessible for Razorback fans of all ages to come and enjoy a game,” Trainor said.

Because of tiny tusks, Elizabeth Nelson said calling the hogs will be a lot easier.

“When you don’t have the chance to because you’re worried about I have to pump or I have to nurse or where am I going to do that so knowing there’s a place you can go and still be a part of everything is exciting,” Nelson said.

The special nursing area idea all started with a grant from the women’s giving circle and from there they partnered with the athletic department to create tiny tusks. The nursing school also helps out during game days which means so much to Nelson.

“Knowing that there is more opportunity for support is amazing,” Nelson said.