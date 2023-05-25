Comedian Tig Notaro show canceled at Walton Arts Center

The WAC confirmed that any tickets that have been bought for Notaro's show will be "fully refunded."

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Renowned comedian and member of the LGBTQ+ community Tig Notaro has canceled her show at the Walton Arts Center (WAC) during Pride Month, the center confirmed on Thursday.

Notaro's show was scheduled for Friday, June 23. It was canceled due to "a scheduling conflict," the WAC said to 5NEWS.

This announcement comes amid a growing controversy between the local LGBTQ+ community organization NWA Equality and the WAC, which decided that a drag show with minors present wouldn't be permitted at the center during NWA Pride Week this year. WAC justified its decision saying, "charged nationwide political conversations around drag shows and minors that many times results in divisive and dangerous rhetoric."

Instead, NWA Pride Youth Zone and the subsequent drag show will take place at the Fayetteville Town Center during NWA Pride Weekend. "We are pleased to host them as we have many times in the past," a spokesperson with Experience Fayetteville said.

The WAC confirmed that any tickets that have been bought for Notaro's show will be "fully refunded."

