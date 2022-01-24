Tickets to musical 'Hamilton' in Little Rock to be purchased via digital lottery

The hit musical Hamilton is coming to Little Rock in February! Here's how you can enter the digital lottery and possibly secure tickets to the show.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A limited amount of Hamilton tickets will be available in a digital lottery for the show's performances beginning on February 8 at the Robinson Center in Little Rock.

The digital lottery begins at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 28, and will close at noon on Thursday, February 3 for tickets to performances on February 8th through the 14th.

A second digital lottery will take place for Hamilton performances scheduled for February 15th through the 20.

The window for the lottery will start on Friday, February 4 and close on Thursday, February 10.

HOW TO ENTER

Use the official app for HAMILTON, now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

The lottery will open at 10:00 AM every Friday and will close for entry at 12:00 PM the next Thursday prior to the following week’s performances.

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM every Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances via email and mobile push notification. Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their ticket(s).

No purchase or payment is necessary to enter or participate.

Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.

Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning 2 hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID.

Lottery tickets are void if resold.

All times listed are in the local time zone.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.