Tickets available for Walmart Drive-In movies this weekend

Credit: Walmart

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Additional tickets have been made available for three of Walmart’s free drive-in movie events in Northwest Arkansas this week. 

You can get free tickets for the following movies in the Northwest Arkansas area at www.walmartdrive-in.com.

  • Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m.
    Bentonville Walmart Supercenter #100, 406 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville
    Movie: The Goonies
  • Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m.
    Bentonville Walmart Supercenter #100, 406 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville
    Movie: The Iron Giant
  • Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m.  
    Rogers Walmart Supercenter #5260, 4208 S. Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Rogers
    Movie: Selena

The free, socially distanced events will offer families a safe drive-in experience at Walmart Supercenters.

The tour kicked off Aug. 14 and runs through Oct. 21 with 320 showings of hit movies shown in partnership with Tribeca Enterprises.

During the tour, filmmakers and special guests will help Walmart celebrate bringing back the big screen to communities across the country. Drew Barrymore will serve as a virtual host for all events, welcoming guests to a fun family night experience. She will also make a surprise in-person appearance at one location. 

Families will be also be treated to surprise virtual or in-person appearances from Peter Berg, Jennifer Garner, LeBron James and Chrissy Metz at select showings. 

