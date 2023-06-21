Thunder Over the Rock | The largest aviation event in the Natural State returns

For the first time since 2018, the USAF Thunderbirds will once again be soaring through the skies over Central Arkansas on October 21 and 22.

The largest aviation event in the Natural State, Thunder Over the Rock, will feature two daytime Thunderbird performances that will display the pride, precision, and professionalism that the U.S. Air Force represents.

“This year we're excited to have the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds headline the show as we say, ‘thank you’ to our outstanding communities for their continued support,” said Col. Denny Davies, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander. “Mark your calendars and come join us for the air show we have longed to bring you these past five years!”

The Air Force's premier demonstration team of six pilots will be flying the F-16C Fighting Falcon while performing fascinating formations that include loops, rolls, sharp turns, and inverted flight.

During the last Thunder Over the Rock event in 2018, there were over 200,000 people in attendance from every corner of the state. This year they will have even more aerial action in store for attendees.

There will also be performances by the F-35 Demo Team, the U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue Parachute Jump Team, the F-35 Demo Team, and the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team. The Aftershock Jet Truck, C‐130 capability demonstrations, World War II aircraft, and a STEM Fest, will also be there and so much more.

For a complete list of performances, please click here.