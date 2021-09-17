Three Southside students named semifinalists for National Merit Scholarship

7,500 scholarships worth nearly $30 million will be awarded to those who are chosen as finalists.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) has named three Fort Smith students as semifinalists for the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Southside High School students Jedidiah Lightner, Emma Paulus and Leen Samman were chosen along with 16,000 other semifinalists throughout the country.

The nationwide pool of semifinalists represents less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors.

To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition, where 7,500 scholarships worth nearly $30 million will be awarded.

"Jedidiah, Emma, and Leen have exhibited traits of a highly effective student to have received such an honor. I am very proud of these students and look forward to supporting them in their accomplishments," said Tony Jones, Director of Secondary Education, Fort Smith Public Schools.

To be chosen as a finalist, the students and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application where they provide the student's academic record, participation in school and community activities. The students must also demonstrate leadership abilities, employment, and provide honors and awards received.

“I am so very proud of these students," said Jeff Prewitt, Southside High School Principal. "Their performance on the National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test is a testament to their work ethic and the efforts of their teachers. I am excited about the possibilities that the National Merit Scholarship process will present each of them. We will continue to provide these students with the support they need to be successful as they continue this pursuit."

A semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official and write an essay.

"I'm thankful for this incredible opportunity. It's amazing to see all of the studying and preparation not only for this test, but throughout my academic career, pay off, and I'm grateful to all the teachers and peers for helping me reach this accomplishment,” said Jedidiah Lightner.

“I am incredibly excited to be a National Merit Semifinalist. I am thankful for my parents and my teachers throughout my educational journey who helped me achieve this goal. They poured into me and motivated me to always do my best,” said Emma Paulus.

“Getting an opportunity like this makes me feel like everything I did actually paid off. Regardless of whether one reaches National Merit Finalist status or not, this whole process proves the hard work of you, your teachers, and how aiming high can help you achieve so much more than you thought,” said Leen Samman.