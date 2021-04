Van Buren Police responded to a 911 call of gunshots in the 2000 block of Williams Street this morning (April 18).

Van Buren Police responded to a 911 call of gunshots in the 2000 block of Williams Street this morning (April 18).

Investigators say when they arrived they found one woman dead, a child, and found a male with gunshot wounds.

Police say the male was taken to a hospital and died from his injuries. At this time police are not releasing many details on what happened but say they are trying to notify the family.