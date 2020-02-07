Three OHP Troopers injured during procession for fallen Tulsa Officer

The officers were injured after a crash during a procession for a fallen Tulsa Officer.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Three of Oklahoma Highway Patrol motorcycle Troopers were seriously injured in a crash during a procession for a fallen Tulsa Police Officer.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, just before 11 a.m. Thursday (July 2) the troopers crashed in the westbound lanes of the Kilpatrick Turnpike while escorting fallen Tulsa Police Officer, Sgt. Craig Johnson.

OHP is still investigating exactly what happened.

According to our CBS affiliates News on 6, emergency crews were on the scene and a medical helicopter was dispatched to the scene.

The Kilpatrick Turnpike Westbound between Broadway and Eastern was shut down for more than three hours after the accident.

The injured troopers have been identified as Trooper Rocky Barnes, a 22 year veteran of the patrol, Trooper Steve Eason, an 18 year veteran of the patrol and Trooper Ron Watson, a 30 year veteran of the patrol.

Two of the troopers have already been released from the hospital and a third will remain hospitalized, according to OHP.

Sgt. Johnson was wounded when he was shot early Monday (June 29) during a traffic stop. He died Tuesday (June 30) at a Tulsa hospital, according to News on 6.

Another officer, rookie Aurash Zarkeshan, was shot during the traffic stop, and he is in critical condition.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt released the following statement on social media regarding the crash: