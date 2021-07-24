x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Three inmates escape from southwest Missouri jail

Three men considered armed and dangerous have escaped from the McDonald County Jail in southwest Missouri.

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, three men escaped from the McDonald County Jail in southwest Missouri Saturday night. 

The escaped inmates have been identified as Shun'Tavion Thomas, 23, David Molina, 49, and Carmelo Burgos, 28. 

McDonald County Jail escaped inmates

1 / 3
McDonald County Sheriff's Office
Shun'Tavion Thomas

All three men are considered armed and dangerous, the Benton County Sheriff's Office says. 

Authorities urge the public not to approach the inmates but call 911 or the McDonald County Sheriff's Office at 417-223-4318. 

RELATED: Lengthy standoff ends with police shooting a former officer in Fayetteville

RELATED: Missing Centerton man's body discovered in field, police identify suspect for his death