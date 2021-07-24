Three inmates escape from southwest Missouri jail

Three men considered armed and dangerous have escaped from the McDonald County Jail in southwest Missouri.

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, three men escaped from the McDonald County Jail in southwest Missouri Saturday night.

The escaped inmates have been identified as Shun'Tavion Thomas, 23, David Molina, 49, and Carmelo Burgos, 28.

All three men are considered armed and dangerous, the Benton County Sheriff's Office says.