1 dead, 3 injured after boat crash at Beaver Lake

According to officials, one person is dead and three injured in a boat crash that took place Friday, Sept. 10.

ROGERS, Ark. — Crews responded to a two-boat crash on Beaver Lake on Friday, Sept. 9.

According to officials, one person is dead and three are injured. Three of the victims were transferred to Springdale hospitals.

The deceased victim is identified as Joseph “Joe” Dale Seargeant. A fundraiser has been set up by his family members on Facebook.

Helicopters were on the scene but were not used and crews stayed on the scene to help with fuel cleanup.

The crews who assisted included Hwy 94 East Fire Department, Marine 4571, HCFD Marine 8171, BLFD Marine 1271, Piney Point Fire Dept, Medic 7161, Medic 7163, Mercy Life Line 5, Arkansas Game & Fish Commission, and Benton County Sheriff's Office Marine units

No further information has been released at this time.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.

Update: All patients were transported to local hospitals. Some units will remain on scene to assist with fuel cleanup.... Posted by Hwy 94 East Fire Department on Friday, September 9, 2022

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device