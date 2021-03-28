Three children, 2 adults die in Little Rock apartment fire

According to the Little Rock Fire Department, five people died in an apartment fire on Geyer Springs Road on Sunday, March 28.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Fire Department, five people died in an apartment fire on Geyer Springs Road on Sunday, March 28.

LRFD responded to 7510 Geyer Springs Road at 5:10 a.m. where a fire was visible in the middle and upper apartments. Firefighters on the scene found two adults, aged 28 and 29, dead and transported three children, aged 4, 8 and 9, to the hospital where they later died.

The cause of death has not yet been officially reported along with the identities of the victims.

"Our sincere prayers are extended to the family, loved ones and friends," LRFD said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.