Three arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters in Prairie Grove

Catalytic converter thefts in our area have been on the rise this year. The device is used to cut down on pollutants from your vehicle.

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — Three men have been arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters off of vehicles in Prairie Grove.

The Prairie Grove Police Department responded to a report of suspicious activity Thursday, August 19.

According to police, when officers arrived they found three suspects cutting catalytic converters off of vehicles.

Further evidence has lead investigators to believe that the suspects have been involved in multiple similar thefts, according to police.

The suspects have been identified as John Adams, Alexander Lafavers and Eric Goodman. They were all taken to the Washington County Detention Center.

Prairie Grove Police want to remind the public to report any suspicious activity to help keep the town safe from thieves.

