Power restored to thousands in Farmington Wednesday morning

More than 7,000 Ozarks Electric customers in Farmington were without power Wednesday morning.

FARMINGTON, Arkansas — Over 7,000 Ozarks Electric customers were without power in Farmington Wednesday, April 27.

As of 9:12 a.m. Wednesday, power has been restored to all 7,143 customers. Ozarks Electric says the outage came from the Eddie Walker and Farmington substations.

The cause of the outages is not known at this time.

