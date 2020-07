OG&E reports nearly 12,000 are without power due to recent storms.

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — Thousands were without power in Sequoyah and Leflore Counties following storms over the weekend.

OG&E has reported that as of 8:00 a.m. on Monday (July 13), under 12,000 are without power.

The electric company has 1,100 employees working on restoration.

OG&E crews have replaced 90 poles, 41 crossarms and 67 transformers.