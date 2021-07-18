Thousands gathered inside Parsons Stadium for day two of Buckin’ in the Ozarks

Despite the rain, professional bull riders were welcomed by a nearly filled Parsons Stadium as they fought for the chance to win $10,000.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Thousands of fans gathered inside Parsons Stadium for day two of Buckin’ in the Ozarks despite rain in the area.

Gates opened at 7 p.m. Saturday (July 17) for night two of the Professional Bull Riders (PBF) rodeo. At the same time, showers moved through. However, fans still said they had a good time.

“I would have fun regardless. If it was sunny or if it was raining,” said Kelsey Casey, rodeo attendee.

She wasn’t the only one willing to bear the rain for‘Buckin’ at the Ozarks. In fact, thousands of others did—each for different reasons.

I’m excited to see the bulls buck,” said 10-year-old Abigail Morehead. She can’t get enough of rodeos. She says she’s been to plenty and is still excited. Rodeo first-timers are excited as well.

“I just want to have a good night tonight and watch people fall off some horses and bulls,” first-time rodeo goer Kade Beers said. He enjoyed the rodeo with his grandparents. Watching bull riders hang on for a grand prize of $10,000.

Davi Henrique de Lima of Cândido Mota, São Paulo in Brazil, was declared the $10,000 grand prize winner.

While watching the bull riders, fans were in the stadium encouraging. Casey says she was standing up and cheering.

Others offered the bull riders advice.

“Hang on tight. It’s muddy...it’s slippery,” said Morehead.

“Good luck,” Beers followed.

Everyone enjoyed the rodeo in some capacity. For Beers, it was seeing the bull riders get bucked off. “I like to see people fall off and just get dirty,” Beers said.

While others like Morehead and Casey were also excited about the food.

“I like to eat cotton candy. It just makes me feel happy,” said Morehead. Casey followed, saying she’s excited about the food as well. “A corndog for sure, but also bull riding.”

During the event, one bull rider was taken from the stadium by stretcher to an ambulance. According to event organizers, the rider has sustained serious injuries and is at Washington Regional Hospital receiving care.