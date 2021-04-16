Thomas Rhett tour with Cole Swindell, Gabby Barrett comes to Walmart AMP October 3

ACM Entertainer of the Year Thomas Rhett is bringing the 'Center Point Road Tour' to Rogers. Tickets go on sale April 23.

ROGERS, Arkansas — Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, Gabby Barrett bringing 'Center Point Road Tour' to Walmart AMP

Three of country music's biggest stars are coming to Rogers this fall.

ACM Entertainer of the Year Thomas Rhett Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell and Gabby Barrett are bringing the Center Point Road Tour to the Walmart AMP Sunday (Oct. 3).

Tickets go on sale to the public on April 23 at 10:00 a.m. with prices ranging from $35.50 to $129.50.

Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. with music beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Lead single “What’s Your Country Song” marks Thomas Rhett’s 17th career No. 1 single and 11th consecutive No. 1, the longest active streak in the format.

Rhett has received two CMA Triple Play awards for penning three 'No. 1' songs within a 12-month period, adding to his collection of trophies from the Country Music Association, Academy of Country Music, Billboard Music Awards, CMT Music Awards and more.

With renewed clarity, Rhett teased songs on social media as they were written over the past year, and his upcoming fifth studio double album Country Again: Side A (The Valory Music Co.) began to take shape.

Visit www.amptickets.com to purchase tickets. Tickets can also be purchased by calling (479) 443-5600 or visiting in-person at the Walmart AMP Box Office.

Starting April 23, AMP Box Office hours are 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Walton Arts Center’s Box Office is still closed to walk-up sales.