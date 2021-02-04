Child abuse awareness Pinwheel Rally held at Bentonville Square

This event brings light to ending child abuse as businesses and federal agencies around town place hundreds of pinwheels in their yards to show their support.

The Annual Pinwheel Rally was held today (April 2) at the Bentonville Square.

This event brings light to ending child abuse as businesses and federal agencies around town place hundreds of pinwheels in their yards to show their support.

“The pinwheel really represents the child’s innocence and just protecting their futures.”

Lindsay Aycock with the children’s advocacy center says child abuse is an important topic that hits a little too close to home.

“Arkansas is ranked #1 in the country for the number of adverse childhood experiences and so that just reinforces the fact that we need to be doing all we can in the community to raise awareness and protect our kids.”

Multiple law enforcement agencies, community members and business owners came together for one cause today, protecting our children.

“It’s an opportunity to bring our community around a cause that’s so critical but also very sensitive in nature.”

In 2020, the Children’s Advocacy Center provided 970 initial services to children and families and conducted 910 forensic exams. Each of those services were possible because of the funds donated through events like the pinwheel rally.

To go hand in hand with the rally, you’ll see thousands of pinwheels placed around town. While driving down the road this month, Executive Director Natalie Tibbs, says it’s important to remember what the pinwheels stand for.

“We’re putting over 15,000 pinwheels out across Benton county to represent a child’s story and I think that’s what’s more important here is that behind every pinwheel is a child’s story and one that didn’t have to happen. Child abuse is something that didn’t have to occur.”

During the Pinwheel Rally today, First Lady Susan Hutchinson gave a powerful message and a dove was released to represent the lives lost to child abuse.