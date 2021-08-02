Third rape reported at the University of Arkansas in 2021

Police at the University of Arkansas investigate another rape case on campus, the third one this year.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Another reported rape is being investigated at the University of Arkansas. This comes after a similar investigation was launched last week.

The most recent incident took place at Bud Walton Hall right across from Donald W. Reynolds Football Stadium.

This is the third reported rape in 2021 on campus.

The alleged incident occurred between 11 p.m. on Wednesday (Feb. 3) and Thursday (Feb. 4) at 1 a.m.

The victim contacted police on Sunday (Feb. 7).

On Jan. 31, UAPD was alerted about a possible rape that happened at the Hotz Hall dorm. And on Jan. 19, a 19-year-old student told police she was raped at a dorm in Maple Hill South.

A student on campus told 5NEWS she has become more aware of her surroundings the last few weeks.

“I used to work late and I always would actually call for an escort to walk me back because of alleged things that have happened in this dorm.” Lauren Patrick, student

Captain Gary Crain with the University of Arkansas Police Department says these reports are extremely rare. The last reported rape before these three incidents was in January of 2020.

“I would say always stay in groups and be on the phone with somebody, don’t have headphones in while walking alone especially at night," Patrick said.

The University of Arkansas released a statement about the alleged assaults saying in part:

“The University of Arkansas is dedicated to providing a safe and secure learning environment for our campus community…The university also continues to require sexual assault and harassment prevention training for all new freshmen, new graduate students and transferring students. In addition, the Title IX office offers a number of resources that are available to victims of assault including hotlines and counseling services, as well as helpful information on how to file a report.“