Third arrest made in fatal Springdale nightclub shooting

After a 2022 shooting at Zabana Nightclub in Springdale, a suspect has been arrested for capital murder in Houston.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — According to Springdale Police, on Friday, March 24, agents with the U.S. Marshals located Jose Reyes-Sanchez in Houston and arrested him for capital murder.

Reyes-Sanchez is currently being held at the Fort Bend County Jail in Texas, awaiting extradition back to Arkansas.

The Springdale Police Department (SPD) began its investigation after a shooting that left one man dead Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.

SPD responded to a call from security at Zabana Nightclub at around 2:20 a.m. reporting several gunshots.

When police arrived, they found a man, later identified as 19-year-old Luis Lemus, lying in a parking lot with several gunshot wounds. Officers began CPR until the paramedics arrived on the scene. Lemus was taken to the hospital where he later died.

A few days later, a concerned citizen called SPD with information on the identity of the people that may have been involved in Lemus's death.

According to SPD, they worked with deputies in Missouri to arrest the other two suspects: Eduardo Cruz-Caballo and Jose Cruz-Caballo.

