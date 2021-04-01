Urban League of Arkansas seeks to fill gap in food insecurity

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are many facilities dedicated to hunger relief across Arkansas, and the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the challenge of coordinating food delivery to those in need.

Scott Hamilton, CEO of the Urban League of the State of Arkansas, said his resurgent nonprofit did a lot of research to remain viable in the early months of COVID-19, but a particular niche led to opportunities to make a difference on the food front.

“When COVID broke out last year, we were just like everybody else trying to figure out our way, how do we survive as a nonprofit? But more importantly, what do we do in that space to make sure that our citizens in our community are able to deal with and navigate through this space that none of us have ever been in?” Hamilton tells Talk Business & Politics.