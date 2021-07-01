Northwest Arkansas Mall GM Jeff Bishop recollects 30 years

Bishop said only a handful of stores remained open last year, and the mall operated at reduced hours for several months.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Northwest Arkansas Mall in Fayetteville will celebrate 50 years in business next year.

The ownership groups have come and gone, but Jeff Bishop has been a near-constant presence at one of Arkansas’ most prominent shopping destinations for three decades.

Bishop went to work there in August 1991 as a technical specialist, dealing with the building’s mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems.

In January 1993, he became the mall’s operations manager, and the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal recognized him as a Forty Under 40 honoree in 2004.

In May of the following year, Bishop left the mall for Benton County.

He was hired to manage the 79-acre Beau Terre Office Park in Bentonville, the region’s largest office park with 35 buildings totaling 385,000 square feet.

Back then, as it remains today, it housed offices primarily for vendors doing business with Walmart Inc. Behringer Harvard Funds of Dallas was the property owner.

Bishop said an opportunity came to return to the mall in the fall of 2007 as the property’s senior general manager, a job he’s held ever since.