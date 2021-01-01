x
Van Buren Police needing help in identifying persons of interest in carjacking

The Van Buren Police Department is needing help in identifying three people in reference to a carjacking attempt that happened Thursday night.

VAN BUREN, Ark — The Van Buren Police Department is needing help identifying three persons of interest in a carjacking attempt that happened Thursday (Dec. 31) night.

Credit: Facebook

The persons of interest in the carjacking are the male in the camouflage jacket, the male in the black jacket and white shirt, and the female in the red hoodie with blue pajama pants.

Police say they were possibly driving a maroon 1980's or 1990's Chevrolet or GMC pickup truck.

If anyone has information that could help identify these people, they are asked to please contact 479-474-4331. Your information may be kept confidential if you wish.

