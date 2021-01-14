UAFS Chancellor joins United States Marshals Museum as new board member

University of Arkansas – Fort Smith (UAFS) chancellor, Terisa C. Riley, will be joining the USMM board.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The United States Marshals Museum (USMM) Board of Directors announced Thursday (Jan. 14) that University of Arkansas – Fort Smith (UAFS) chancellor, Terisa C. Riley, will be joining the USMM board.

Riley began her appointment as chancellor of UAFS on July 1, 2019.

Riley has spent more than 25 years serving in every facet of higher education, from academics to administration. She is dedicated to serving her community and already participates on a number of boards of directors locally and within the University of Arkansas System.

According to a press release, Riley will play a key leadership role as the USMM’s National Learning Center (NLC) deepens its partnership with UAFS, continuing to promote discourse, impact, and experience related to the Constitution and the Rule of Law through the lens of the U. S. Marshals Service.

With an anticipated attendance of 125,000/year and an estimated $13-22 million economic contribution in Sebastian County, the USMM will be an anchor for tourism in the region, enhancing quality of life and cultural experience.

“We are honored to have Dr. Riley on the board,” said USMM Chairman Doug Babb. “She will be a great asset as we move toward opening the Museum and will be a critical partner as we continue to develop meaningful world-class educational programs for all ages.”