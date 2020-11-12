Baptist Health Fort Smith remodels pediatric unit thanks to donation

The unit was remodeled thanks to a donation from the Baptist Health Fort Smith Auxiliary, and the creativity of a local nurse.

FORT SMITH, Ark — Baptist Health Fort Smith has opened a newly remodeled pediatric unit. The unit was remodeled thanks to a donation from the Baptist Health Fort Smith Auxiliary, and the creativity of a local nurse.

“The auxiliary has always been able to fund the free valet service at the hospital, but with COVID-19 we’ve had to temporarily suspend that service,” said Alice Swaim, auxiliary president. “We saw this time as an opportunity to support the hospital and its patients in other ways. When the opportunity to create this beautiful space came up, we were excited to be a part of it."

The auxiliary donated $25,000 to go toward purchasing artwork and new furniture for the unit’s playroom, waiting room, and patient rooms.

The unit now has chairs, couches, and recliners in bright shades of green and blue. The waiting room has a marine life mural with a variety of whales, tropical fish, jellyfish, an octopus, coral, and anemone. The mural was painted by Leah Agent, a registered nurse who has worked in labor and delivery for the past 5 years. Agent is from Sallisaw. Her artistic talent was noticed at a young age by her fourth-grade teacher, Sherree Reid. Agent named the mural "Hattie's Fish" after her daughter.

“I began taking art classes with Wakie Trudeau, a local artist from Sallisaw,” Agent said. “She was a great teacher and is still very special to me.”

Agent learned from Trudeau through her senior year of high school and continued to study art in college. After Agent got her degree in graphic design from Northeastern State University she decided to go back to school to study nursing. Agent graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Oklahoma.

Agent still paints in her free time and this is not her first mural. She has worked on murals in college and was commissioned to paint a 12-foot-by-20-foot mural of the old Sallisaw bank in a pocket park in the city’s downtown last year.

Agent said she had a great time working on the mural and visiting with staff members who stopped by the see the progress. She hopes it continues to make people who work and visit the area happy.