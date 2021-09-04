The Supply Side: Walmart’s expanded in-home delivery is timely

Walmart said the timing was right for expanding the service and added six stores in Northwest Arkansas that went live with the service in early April. The retailer said the six stores serve roughly 332,000 people in Benton and Washington counties.

Walmart selected store 5260 in Rogers; 5261 in Pineville, Mo.; 100 in Bentonville; 4108 in Springdale; and 359 and 144 in Fayetteville, which covers most of the two-county area as the eligible area is 9 miles around each of those stores. Walmart declined to say how many employees have been added in the market. Still, the retailer did say the delivery position is sought out by seasoned veterans like Monica Fetters of Kansas City, Mo., who has 25 years of experience at Walmart.