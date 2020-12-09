x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

The Supply Side: Walmart apparel exec discusses COVID-19 challenges, successes

Baker said planning around the COVID-19 pandemic has certainly had its challenges.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart is not known for its apparel business. Despite the ups and downs in the discretionary category, the retail giant is committed to growing sales, according to Deanah Baker, senior vice president of apparel for Walmart U.S.

Baker recently took part in a virtual interview as part of Doing Business in Bentonville’s summer events. Baker said planning around the COVID-19 pandemic has certainly had its challenges.

“No one knows what to expect with demand for back-to-school or holiday, and it differs from store to store. We don’t just need a plan B. We also have a plan J,” Baker said. “Some of the categories I oversee become very discretionary when you don’t have to go somewhere physically, and we have to plan for that as well.”

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.

Related Articles