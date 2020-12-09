The Supply Side: Walmart apparel exec discusses COVID-19 challenges, successes

Baker said planning around the COVID-19 pandemic has certainly had its challenges.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart is not known for its apparel business. Despite the ups and downs in the discretionary category, the retail giant is committed to growing sales, according to Deanah Baker, senior vice president of apparel for Walmart U.S.

Baker recently took part in a virtual interview as part of Doing Business in Bentonville’s summer events. Baker said planning around the COVID-19 pandemic has certainly had its challenges.

“No one knows what to expect with demand for back-to-school or holiday, and it differs from store to store. We don’t just need a plan B. We also have a plan J,” Baker said. “Some of the categories I oversee become very discretionary when you don’t have to go somewhere physically, and we have to plan for that as well.”