The Supply Side: Survey finds consumers prefer buying adult beverages in-store

Alcohol sales surged in 2020 to their highest level in 18 years and grew at a 3.8% clip though this summer, according to the International Wines and Spirits Record (IWSR). The biggest gainers saw spirits sales up 4.6% last year, the highest increase in a decade. Agave-based spirits sales shot up 15.8% last year, falling just behind vodka and whiskey, IWSR reports.

While consumers purchased most consumables online last year, that was not the case with liquor. A recent survey by ChaseDesign found that nearly 90% of all beer, wine and spirit sales last year were made in stores, not online.

Noting that bars and restaurants serving adult beverages have reopened and resumed total capacity in recent months, consumers have simultaneously bought less liquor online. That said, store sales remain elevated.

The survey found that 40% of consumers during the pandemic said they bought alcohol online. That number is now 35% and trending toward the pre-pandemic level of 30%.