The Supply Side: Sam’s Club focused on growing private brand

A few years ago, Sam’s Club began to work on its Member’s Mark private brand in hopes of driving more market penetration and brand affinity.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Private brands are essential in retail and warehouse clubs. Costco’s Kirkland Signature brand is worth about $75 billion, arguably one of the largest private labels in the country in terms of market penetration, according to a report from USB in 2019.

That work continues, according to Prathibha Rajashekhar, senior vice president of sourcing and private brands Sam’s Club, who spoke recently at a virtual Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce event.

Rajashekhar said Member’s Mark strives to be a good brand for people and good for the planet.

She said Member’s Mark aspires to be that brand customers “must-have” because they trust the quality and value.

The retailer is committed to taking Member’s Mark to the next level, but it won’t happen overnight, she said.