The Supply Side: Retailers seek market share amid record back-to-school spending

The National Retail Federation anticipates families with children in grades K-12 will spend an average of $848.90 on school items this year, up $59 per household spending from a year ago, totaling $33.9 billion.

“The pandemic forced parents and their school-aged children to adapt to virtual learning quickly, and they did it with an incredible amount of resolve and flexibility,” said NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay. “We enter the new school year with plans to return to the classroom, and retailers are prepared to help Americans find and purchase whatever they need to make this transition as seamless as possible.”