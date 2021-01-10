The Supply Side: More retailers offer ‘buy now, pay later’ holiday financing

Buy now, pay later financing is becoming a host of other ahead of the holiday buying season.

Buy now, pay later financing is becoming a must-have for Walmart, Amazon, Target, and a host of other retailers ahead of the holiday buying season. Walmart was the king of layaway for years and provided consumers the option to purchase holiday gifts or other big-ticket items on time for no added charge.

One caveat was that the consumers had to regularly pay on the layaway items, and the purchase must be completed and picked up at the store by Dec. 15.

Consumers this year don’t have that option. Walmart recently moved to a new financing program offered by Affirm, a finance company that provides installment loans for retail purchases over a set time.