The Supply Side: Despite digital grocery growth, ‘stores are still king’

Digital grocery shopping exploded in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, accelerating by an estimated five years, according to the IBM Retail Index. But as vaccines reduce COVID’s spread, retailers and suppliers are left to wonder what comes next.

Fayetteville-based tech/marketing firm Field Agent recently surveyed its nationwide agent pool to map out what shopping behaviors will stick and report on the state of digital grocery in 2021. The survey findings showed that 98% of agents still shop inside stores despite 58% saying they also buy some grocery items online.

“Stores are still king,” the report states.