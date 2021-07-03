The Supply Side: Consumers spent stimulus on essentials, bill paying

Consumers indicate they are spending the last round of stimulus money on essentials such as paying bills and buying food, according to a survey.

As the pandemic continues in early 2021, consumers indicate they are spending the last round of stimulus money on essentials such as paying bills and buying food, according to a survey by Coresight Research conducted on Feb. 8.

While Congress continues to debate the next round of stimulus, more consumers are in need, the survey found. That supports what Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon said on Feb. 18 in his address to the investment community. He noted that Americans urgently need another round of stimulus checks.

He said consumer spending patterns changed with the most recent stimulus check. McMillon said store and website sales indicate more shoppers put extra dollars toward buying necessities like basics, private brands, smaller pack sizes — a departure from big purchases consumers were making last year with the larger stimulus checks.