The Supply Side: Analysts applaud Walmart’s effort to raise fashion credibility

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart is not a fashion destination, but high-profile fashion designer Brandon Maxwell hopes to change that as the creative director for the retailer’s exclusive, higher-end Free Assembly and Scoop fashion brands, including various men’s and women’s clothes.

The announcement came just as Wells Fargo analysts reported Amazon had unseated Walmart as the leading U.S. apparel seller. The report said Amazon’s fashion platforms, including third-party, grew apparel and footwear sales by 15% during 2020, exceeding $41 billion in business.

Wells Fargo said that is 20% to 25% higher than Walmart’s apparel business as the No. 2 player. Amazon’s fashion and footwear sales represent about 12% of all apparel sold in the U.S. and 35% of all clothing sold online.