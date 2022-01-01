The Suppy Side says Amazon warehouse in Lowell would expedite local deliveries

Amazon is calling the facility a “delivery station warehouse,” according to employment ads the company has on Indeed.com.

LOWELL, Ark. — Amazon’s plans to operate a delivery station warehouse in Lowell will likely mean faster delivery times for consumers ordering online. The online retail titan is locating the operation in an existing building at 315 S. Lincoln St.

According to permits filed with the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality in November, the 98,208-square-foot facility was built in 2005 and is equipped with loading docks and paved parking for hundreds of delivery vehicles. Crossland Realty Group filed the permits on behalf of Amazon.com. Permits with the Arkansas Department of Health were also filed for the facility in June by SGA Design Group of Tulsa.

Amazon is calling the facility a “delivery station warehouse,” according to employment ads the company has on Indeed.com. Amazon did not respond to a request for information about the facility, but the ads said it was hiring warehouse workers. Amazon has said the facility would be the last stop before orders go to customers. The operation is slated to open later this spring.