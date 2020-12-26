Families Celebrate Christmas at Stewart Family Light Show

The Stewart Family Light Show was one of the few places open on Christmas Day, and many families took the opportunity to see the dazzling lights.

The Stewart Family light show is family owned and operated. Every strand of light was set up by a family member, owners say it takes their crew two months to set up the entire show.

“We’ve got hundreds of inflatables, we have a real train that people can ride, that costs three dollars, we have a pony and camel that’s seven dollars,” says owner Carlin Stewart.