Springdale Fire Department responds to structure fire

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale Fire Department responded to a structure fire this morning (Jan 2.) at around 5:56 a.m at the 1300 block of AQ Circle.

When police and fire crews arrived, they found heavy fire conditions in one apartment. All occupants of the apartment building had evacuated.

Witnesses reported seeing people jump from second-story windows. Five people were transported to local hospitals.

There were heat and smoke damage to some of the surrounding apartments but the flames stayed within the original apartment. The fire was successfully controlled.

There were no fire department injuries and no fatalities so far. The cause of the fire is under investigation.