SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Editor's note: The video shown is from January 3, 2021.

The Springdale Fire Department responded to a structure fire on South Thompson St. this morning (Feb. 13).

The fire occurred at Overhead Door at around 9 a.m. and caused traffic to slow down in that area.

Fire crews worked to put the fire out for about two and a half hours.

No injuries were reported.