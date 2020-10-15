Bentonville dispensary plans larger location

The Source, a medical marijuana dispensary in Bentonville, is looking for a bigger location to serve its patients in.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Source, a medical marijuana dispensary in Bentonville, is in the initial planning phase to relocate to a larger location near Interstate 49 in Rogers.

According to a preliminary development plan filed Sept. 18 with the city of Rogers for technical review, The Source wants to build an approximately 20,000-square-foot building at the northeast corner of Springwood Lane and West Poplar Street, near Outback Steakhouse.

Aaron Crawley, a co-owner of The Source, said the business recently purchased the 1.75 acres of land for the expansion.

“The new building will be an expansion of our retail location with space for our limited grow and also an area to process,” Crawley said.