FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to Fayetteville Police, a homicide investigation is underway in Washington County.

Police say the initial crime scene was along I-49. Exit 67 southbound was closed for investigation yesterday (Dec. 26) causing many people to get stuck in traffic for multiple hours.

Arkansas State Police was on the scene investigating until around 8 p.m.

No further details are available at this time.