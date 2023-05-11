The Scott Family Amazeum received a $10 million gift

The gift was announced at a special gathering at the museum Thursday morning.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Scott Family Amazeum, which opened in 2015, features educational interactive exhibits to engage families. The museum is looking to expand and called the $10.35 million donation from the Scott Foundation a "critical first gift" to the expansion of the museum.

The founders of the museum, former Walmart CEO Lee Scott and his wife Linda Scott, alongside their sons Eric Scott, his wife Elda, Wyatt Scott and his wife Janell. were the generous donators. According to a press release, this gift is in the hopes that others will be inspired to donate to the museum as it looks to expand.

Eric Scott, said, “The next phase of growth will complement the nearby Crystal Bridges nature trails and Orchards Park, creating an exciting outdoor destination for the Northwest Arkansas region.”

With a space of about 50,000 square feet, the museum includes exhibits sponsored by companies like Walmart, 3M, General Mills, and Hershey's.

