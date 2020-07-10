The Patriot Tour makes its way to Northwest Arkansas

This tour is lead by seven fire trucks and support vehicles, serving as symbols of some of our nation's bravest men and women.

LOWELL, Arkansas — The Patriot Tour made its way into Northwest Arkansas today. Crews watched from the Oakwood overpass this morning as they made their way into the area.

The Patriot Tour Facebook event page states, "The Patriot Tour is a demonstration of our rights and freedom in living color. Moreover, it is my civic and patriotic duty as a leader to stand up and create momentum in the opposite direction. The country needs to rally behind something positive, inspiring, and uniting. They need to be stripped of the language that categorically divides us and be brought together to celebrate all that this country stands for – life, liberty, justice, and the freedom to be able to make a unique mark on this world."

Each vehicle will be driven by a retired firefighter, Veteran or police officer who is volunteering their time and each vehicle is wrapped in a theme intended to remind citizens of the gifts and freedoms God has bestowed upon our nation, according to Lowell Fire Department (LFD).