State’s first indoor axe-throwing venue in Bentonville attracts new owner from Alabama

The owners of Arkansas’ first indoor axe-throwing venue have made a successful exit.

Bryce Paden, Trent Carrender and Colby Ritter, co-founders of Urban Forest Axe House in Bentonville, sold the business in December. Paden said the new ownership group, led by Charles Sanderson of Alabama, operates multiple axe-throwing and indoor recreation concepts in Alabama and Georgia.

Financial terms were not disclosed. Urban Forest operates in leased space at 1706 S.E. Walton Blvd. in Bentonville.

“Our staff will stay in place, and some will see their roles take on new growth with the expansion,” Paden said. “Our ownership will not be involved in the operations in the future.”