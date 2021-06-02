Earthquakes, including one 4.2 magnitude, in north Oklahoma

ENID, Okla — A series of small earthquakes believed by researchers to be caused by the underground injection of wastewater from oil and gas production continue to rattle northern Oklahoma.
Four quakes occurred Saturday morning, the strongest being magnitude 3.3, southeast of Enid in an area about 85-100 miles north of Oklahoma City.
The Oklahoma Geological Survey reports nearly two dozen quakes in the area since Friday with the most powerful being magnitude 4.2.
In response, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission ordered oil and gas operators to stop the disposal of wastewater within three miles of the earthquake’s epicenters and to reduce disposal volumes within three to 10 miles of the epicenters.