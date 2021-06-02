Earthquakes, including one 4.2 magnitude, in north Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Geological Survey reports nearly two dozen quakes in the area since Friday with the most powerful being magnitude 4.2.

ENID, Okla — A series of small earthquakes believed by researchers to be caused by the underground injection of wastewater from oil and gas production continue to rattle northern Oklahoma.

Four quakes occurred Saturday morning, the strongest being magnitude 3.3, southeast of Enid in an area about 85-100 miles north of Oklahoma City.

